CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says two minors have been charged for seriously injuring another child in a TikTok “Skullbreaker Challenge.” The child suffered a seizure, closed head injury and a concussion.
The minors have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.
Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer says parents need to talk to their children about the potential consequences about participating in online challenges.
“While the challenges may seem funny or get views on social media platforms, they can have serious and long lasting health consequences,” Mayer said in a statement.
