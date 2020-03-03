CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Some New Jersey state troopers risked their lives to save a man from a burning truck. Bodycam video captured the heart-stopping rescue Monday on Interstate 287 in Somerset County.

The troopers just happened to be in the area when they saw the truck hit the side of a bridge and burst into flames.

They ran over and pulled the driver from the burning truck just seconds before it exploded.

Amazingly, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

