SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Some New Jersey state troopers risked their lives to save a man from a burning truck. Bodycam video captured the heart-stopping rescue Monday on Interstate 287 in Somerset County.
The troopers just happened to be in the area when they saw the truck hit the side of a bridge and burst into flames.
They ran over and pulled the driver from the burning truck just seconds before it exploded.
Amazingly, the driver only suffered minor injuries.
