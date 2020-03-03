Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in Chester on Monday. Police were called to the 2600 block of McCarey Street for reports of shots fired, just after 12 p.m. Monday.
Dwayne Briscoe was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
A second victim who was not identified by police was treated and released for graze wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-447-8431 or 610-891-4126.
