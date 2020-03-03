CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in Chester on Monday. Police were called to the 2600 block of McCarey Street for reports of shots fired, just after 12 p.m. Monday.

(credit: CBS3)

Dwayne Briscoe was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

A second victim who was not identified by police was treated and released for graze wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-447-8431 or 610-891-4126.

