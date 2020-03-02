Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Salem, New Jersey woman was questioned after Transportation Security Administration officers detected a loaded handgun inside of a carry-on bag. The discovery was made at Atlantic City International Airport on Friday, Feb. 28.
The .38 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets.
Officials say an officer spotted the gun as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
Airport police were notified and confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning before releasing her.
This was the first gun caught at the airport so far this year.
