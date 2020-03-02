



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –It was the chase none of us could stop watching — a man stole an ambulance and led police on a slow chase through Northeast Philadelphia. During the chaotic events, one good Samaritan tried to help out police with his tow truck.

On Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with that man on why he decided to help and what he saw from his vantage point.

The tow truck owner tells Eyewitness News he just wanted to step in to help.

He was able to flatten some of the ambulance’s tires before spinning out in the middle of the chase.

“They have a male, possibly shot running into the rescue unit,” was heard over emergency scanners.

It was a chaotic scene in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night.

Forty-two-year-old Mark Giwerowski is now facing serious charges after police say he stole an ambulance and lead them on a 90-minute chase.

Joell Hilton happened to be responding to a tow call when the scene unfolded right in front of him.

“Basically no regard for life, he struck a couple of other vehicles and sent a couple of people to the hospital,” Hilton said.

Hilton is the owner of Greater Philadelphia Towing Company.

On Monday, he explained to us why he intervened in the chase.

“It’s kind of personal for me because my grandmother is a police officer and I have a couple of family members as well that are officers,” he said. “I wouldn’t want them in the line of duty being injured by somebody that’s either on drugs or anything like that.”

Hilton says he got a good look at the suspect during the ordeal.

“When I got next to him he was just screaming, yelling at me. He was on something, he was foaming at the mouth,” Hilton said.

Hilton was able to slow the suspect down, but his deed came at a cost — the suspect had caused Hilton to spin out.

“I hit the left tire, I hit the right tire, I tried to go for the radiator and he spun me out. There was nothing I could do at that point,” he said. “I kind of backed off at that point and let police just take over.”

Giwerowski faces a slew of charges, including robbery and carjacking.