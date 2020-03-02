PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple buildings in Center City, including CBS3, were evacuated due to reports of a strong gas odor on Monday morning. City officials say a tank being cleaned at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philly caused a strong gas odor to permeate throughout Center City.

BREAKING: Strong odor of natural gas reported across Center City Philadelphia; buildings, including #CBS3 have been evacuated as a precaution. No source determined, but reports from 18/Vine, Broad/Callowhill, 16/Spring Garden 22/Chestnut have come in. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 2, 2020

The city says there is no health risk to the public.

There is no count on how many buildings or people were evacuated.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has responded to the refinery due to the odor. According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, PES says there was a release of mercaptan, a non-hazardous substance, while cleaning equipment.

Philadelphia Fire Dept has responded to Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to investigate citywide reports of an odor. PES reports there was a release of mercaptan, a non-hazardous substance, during equipment cleaning. If you suspect gas leak on your property, please call 911 — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) March 2, 2020

Two city buildings were evacuated at the height, but not City Hall itself.

SEPTA says there is no impact to service.

The refinery permanently shut down after a massive explosion and fire in June 2019. Investigators say the elbow valve ruptured, releasing flammable fluid containing hydrofluoric acid, an extremely dangerous industrial chemical. PES said the fire made it impossible for them to continue operations, forcing them to layoff more than 1,000 workers.

The 150-year-old site was the largest oil refinery on the East Coast and had been processing 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily into gasoline, jet fuel, propane, home heating oil and other products.

