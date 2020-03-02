Comments
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State University students are passionate about their football and apparently their food. Students at State College gathered to mourn the closing of the town’s Taco Bell.
“I know that Taco Bell was there with me from all the hard times, at 3 a.m. when my girlfriend broke up with me to the lunch at 1 p.m. Taco Bell was always there for me. What I want you guys to remember that Taco Bell is not gone, not forgotten,” a student said.
The Taco Bell was open for nine years at the College Avenue location.
