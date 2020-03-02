PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources confirm former Temple University football player Zaire Williams was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue.
Sources say the shooting was preceded by a confrontation at the Johnny Walker Bar at 10th and Race Streets. Police say the confrontation was broken up but the people involved went to the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue, just off of Temple’s campus, where a fistfight broke out.
Police say 25-year-old Williams won the fight but a suspect then fatally shot Williams in the head. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Sources say police have identified a suspect in the shooting.
Former Temple quarterback PJ Walker tweeted his condolences Monday morning.
Man…….. life is short i can’t believe this news.. RIP Zaire 🙏 #23 My brotha!! 4L ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0uwltdoqt
— PJ Walker (@pjwalker_5) March 2, 2020
According to Temple’s website, Williams played two seasons for the Owls — appearing in a combined 12 games in 2013 and 2014.
