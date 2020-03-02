BREAKING:Philly Police Announce Charges Against Mark Giwerowski For Leading Officers On Wild Chase In Stolen Ambulance
By CBS3 Staff
Upper Darby High School

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A lockdown at Upper Darby High School ends in arrests after administrators say they learned a student on campus had a gun. Police responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. Monday, after reports that a threatening message was posted to social media.

No further information was available about the arrests.

The lockdown was lifted slowly as officers visited each classroom individually.

Because lockdowns can be upsetting, officials say counseling services will be available for teachers and students.

