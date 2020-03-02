Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A lockdown at Upper Darby High School ends in arrests after administrators say they learned a student on campus had a gun. Police responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. Monday, after reports that a threatening message was posted to social media.
No further information was available about the arrests.
The lockdown was lifted slowly as officers visited each classroom individually.
In reference to the Upper Darby High School lockdown. The lockdown will be lifted shortly and dismissal will follow there-after. Follow @UpperDarbySD for updates
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 2, 2020
Because lockdowns can be upsetting, officials say counseling services will be available for teachers and students.
