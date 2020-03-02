Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed multiple times at a Center City homeless shelter, police say. According to officials, the stabbing happened at St. John’s Shelter, located on the 1200 block of Race Street, around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was stabbed four times in his back.
He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police also say an arrest was made in connection to the stabbing.
You must log in to post a comment.