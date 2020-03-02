BREAKING:Former Temple University Football Player Zaire Williams Killed In North Philly Shooting Following Fistfight, Police Sources Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 18-year-old man was critically injured in a double shooting in West Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Police say the 18-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left leg. He is currently in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

