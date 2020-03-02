



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified and announced charges against the man who led officers on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance on Friday night. The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Mark Giwerowski, of the 4100 block of Creston Street.

Authorities were called to the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, around 9:20 p.m. Friday, for a reported domestic disturbance after motel security reported a 43-year-old woman running from a room and screaming for help.

Police say motel security saw Giwerowski exit the same room and was bleeding from his face.

When medics arrived to treat him for his injuries, he became combative and stole an ambulance.

As officers arrived at the scene, Giwerowski began driving toward them in the ambulance. Officer Timothy Kelley ordered him to exit the vehicle, but Giwerowski ignored the commands and drove toward the officer, who then fired his weapon at the ambulance, striking Giwerowski through the driver’s side door.

The ambulance then fled southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

He then led police on a chase throughout the Northeast for over an hour, driving at speeds ranging from 10 mph to 25 mph, police say.

During the chase, Giwerowski broke through several blockades.

At one point, police appeared to have the suspect surrounded when he pulled into a Burger King parking lot.

Giwerowski appeared to be getting out of the vehicle but when police approached the ambulance, he began moving and narrowly escaped after smashing the ambulance through several cop cars.

At the end of the pursuit, a brief struggle ensued and officers were able to apprehend Giwerowski.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, and listed in critical condition with three gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

“While we are relieved that injuries to all involved weren’t more severe, the discharging of a firearm remains the most serious action a police officer can undertake,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “Accordingly, we will ensure that a thorough, complete and objective investigation is conducted. In addition, as is the case with all vehicle pursuits, the entirety of this pursuit will be internally reviewed.”

He now faces a slew of charges including robbery, car jacking, and other related charges.