MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)– The Perkiomen Valley School District is looking into hazing accusations involving the high school’s boys lacrosse team. The alleged incident happened during an overnight team-building trip to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
“We take any allegations of hazing seriously, as hazing is against school district policy and will not be tolerated,” Superintendent Barbara A. Russell said in a statement sent to the school community.
The district says they’re still gathering facts and no one has been punished yet.
