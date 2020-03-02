MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Baseball superstar and Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout is used to exciting plays on the field. But on Monday he shared some exciting news on social media. Trout announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.

Trout shared the news on Twitter Monday night.

“I don’t even know where to begin….from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly… we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!!” Trout wrote.

Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020

Baby Trout is expected in August.