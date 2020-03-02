UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Monday is Dr. Seuss Day. Some firefighters paid a visit to an Upper Darby elementary school to mark the occasion.

It’s officially Dr. Seuss Day at Highland Park Elementary in Upper Darby. Members of the Upper Darby Fire Department took time out of their day to read to first-grade students celebrating Read Across America.

“The book I’m reading is ‘There’s A Wocket In My Pocket!'” firefighter Jim Maxwell said. “It’s extra special for me today because one of the classrooms I’m reading in is a teacher I actually had when I was in first grade many, many years ago.”

The visit is very personal for Maxwell. Not only did he attend this elementary school but so did his daughter.

“I was Jimmy’s first-grade teacher back in 1986,” Maureen Cleale said.

Coming back to the place that helped him learn and grow is special for both the teacher and the former student.

“It’s an honor, No. 1, that he’s here to give back to the community, and that he chose to come to my class — the first classroom of the day — to read his favorite story,” Cleale said.

One by one, these firefighters took time out of their day to read to students, who quietly and attentively sat listening.

Community leaders inspired the next generation of leaders one Dr. Seuss rhyme at a time.

“Dr. Seuss is one of my favorite books. I love all the rhyming,” student Colleen Cowan said.

Dr. Seuss Day is a holiday that’s held annually. The fire department and police officers have been helping with this week-long celebration at schools in Upper Darby since 1998.