PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are expected to provide more details Monday about the man who led Philadelphia police on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance on Friday night. The suspect has not been identified or charged at this time.
Investigators say the man was shot three times by a police officer during the chaos in Northeast Philadelphia.
There is no word on his condition at this time.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that the man could be charged with attempted homicide.
During the chase, the suspect was actually heard talking on the emergency radio.
He claimed to be Jesus Christ and also said he wanted to see his wife.
