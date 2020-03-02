Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus is prompting change in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Pastors have been asked to suspend shaking hands during the sign of peace.
Shared cups are also now off-limits.
“Eucharistic ministers, as usual, are required to wash or sanitize hands prior to distribution of communion. We will continue to monitor developments and directives from health agencies and take action accordingly,” Archdiocese spokesperson Kev Gavin said.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus locally, but two people in Delaware are being tested.
