UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say one person was injured after a car crashed into the protective poles in front of a Fresh Grocer in Upper Darby. Police responded to the incident which happened outside the Fresh Grocer on the 400 block of South 69th Street around 7:15 a.m.

One person was rescued from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

