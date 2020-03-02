Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say one person was injured after a car crashed into the protective poles in front of a Fresh Grocer in Upper Darby. Police responded to the incident which happened outside the Fresh Grocer on the 400 block of South 69th Street around 7:15 a.m.
One person was rescued from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.
#Breaking: Car crashed into front of Fresh Grocer at 69th Street in Upper Darby. Looks like protective poles did their job in stopping car. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/F8bnWCTRst
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 2, 2020
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.