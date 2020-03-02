READING, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI and Reading police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who shot at investigators on Sunday night. Police say around midnight Sunday, 38-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, of Reading, shot at FBI agents on the 300 block of Greenwich Street.

Agents returned fire, and one of Rodriguez’s accomplices was shot. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No FBI agents were injured during Sunday night’s shooting or Monday’s events.

Authorities say Rodriguez is approximately 5-foot-3, 145 pounds, balding, with tattoos on his left arm and left hand.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI & @ReadingPolice1 are asking for the public's help locating Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, of #ReadingPa. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Vega-Rodriguez is 5'3", 145 lbs, balding, w/tattoos on L arm & L hand. pic.twitter.com/zLxWUd1DHb — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) March 2, 2020

CBS3’s Alecia Reid reports there were at least five blasts that sounded like dynamite on Gordon Street where authorities believed Rodriguez was holed up. The FBI had been canvassing a home on Gordon Street since Sunday night, but after going inside they found he was not in the house.

United States Attorney William McSwain said neighbors were not in any danger.

“Some of the sounds that they heard were breaches in the house to clear the house and make sure the FBI SWAT team could go in safely to see if Mr. Vega-Rodriguez was in there,” he said.

Heard a VERY LOUD bang about 10 mins ago. This chopper has been circling ever since. Still no word from Reading PD or the FBI about what’s happening around 300 W Greenwich. I’ll have the latest at 4:30pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fFj5N2Shuh — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 2, 2020

All the streets surrounding Gordon have been closed off since Sunday night.

Multiple streets are closed off around Schuylkill Ave & W. Greenwich Street during multiple agency investigation including FBI and Reading police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jUQAERVqw5 — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 2, 2020

Frustration began to brew among neighbors who were trying to figure out what was happening.

Whoever was home was not allowed to come out and whoever was outside had to stay outside. That had been the case since Monday morning.

But officials say the streets will reopen soon.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Rodriguez’s arrest and conviction.

They are asking anyone with information on him or his whereabouts to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

United States Attorney William McSwain is on the scene.