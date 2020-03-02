CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:FBI, Local TV, Reading News


READING, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI and Reading police are currently involved in law enforcement activity on Monday. Authorities are being tight-lipped about the details regarding FBI and local police activity in Reading.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 300 block of Greenwich Street Monday morning.

(credit: CBS3)

No information regarding the activity has been released but the Reading Eagle reports that residents heard gunshots just before midnight and a State Police helicopter is circling the neighborhood.

United States Attorney William McSwain is on the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

Comments