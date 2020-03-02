READING, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI and Reading police are currently involved in law enforcement activity on Monday. Authorities are being tight-lipped about the details regarding FBI and local police activity in Reading.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 300 block of Greenwich Street Monday morning.
No information regarding the activity has been released but the Reading Eagle reports that residents heard gunshots just before midnight and a State Police helicopter is circling the neighborhood.
Multiple streets are closed off around Schuylkill Ave & W. Greenwich Street during multiple agency investigation including FBI and Reading police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jUQAERVqw5
— Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 2, 2020
United States Attorney William McSwain is on the scene.
