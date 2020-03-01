Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man who police shot during a standoff and shootout in Doylestown has died more than one week later. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says 60-year-old Thomas Zeller had been hospitalized since the standoff in the Olde Colonial Greene residential community on Feb. 20.
A neighbor told CBS at the time that Zeller was a veteran who suffered from PTSD.
It’s unclear who fired first.
The shooting remains under investigation.
