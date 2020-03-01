BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Seven people have been rushed to the hospital after flames swept through a home in New Castle County, Delaware. Firefighters were called to a home on Barrister Court in Bear, just before midnight Saturday.

The fire engulfed the entire home at one point before firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

The state fire marshal tells Eyewitness News that of the seven people who were injured, six live in the home on Barrister Court.

The seventh person injured is a 34-year-old neighbor who rushed in to help after the fire began, according to officials.

He was treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

“They had a lot of heavy fire when they got to the scene,” Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said. “The Christiana Fire Company went in and immediately extinguished the fire, luckily no firefighters were injured. The injuries come from the occupants of the home, I’m hoping everyone recovers.”

A male and female member of the family suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is not known but fire officials do not believe arson is a factor.

We spoke to a former neighbor of the family who rushed to the house when she heard it had caught fire.

“I was worried and my son, I was trying to shield him but of course I had the phone on speaker so he was hearing the conversation. I couldn’t get the phone off fast enough and he got upset, so I knew he wasn’t going to sleep,” Myla Jackson said. ” So we drove down because he wanted to know that his friend was OK.”

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.