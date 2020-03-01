Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — An anonymous tip led to a new search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez in Ohio. Dulce disappeared nearly six months ago from the Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County.
The search in Austintown, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, turned up empty.
Bridgeton police say rumors are circulating online that Dulce’s remains were found.
They were adamant that is not true.
Police believe Dulce was kidnapped by a man depicted in this sketch.
Investigators are still seeking tips, but say information from uncredible sources has hindered their efforts.
*** If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411. ***
