PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most important constitutional amendments turns 100 this year — the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. CBS3 was at the Kimmel Center on Sunday for Drexel University’s “Seat at the Table” exhibit.
The exhibit is honoring the women who fought for suffrage and a look at how they did it.
It also looks at current-day issues related to gender such as the wage gap.
The exhibition runs through September and is open to the public.
