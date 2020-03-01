



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Perhaps you have noticed that your cat may be gaining weight. It actually is their primordial pouch, which plays a role in protecting their internal organs.

Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about cats and their primordial pouch in this week’s Pet Project.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Mirabella – She loves everyone and everything. She is all wiggles and love. She has met big dogs and small dogs and did well with both. Mirabella has been to offsite events and has met people of all shapes and sizes. She is smart and eager to please.

Guppy – Senior pup Guppy is such a puppy at heart. He gets all excited and wiggles and talks to you when you take him out for a walk. He loves walking in the grass, all the smells are exciting to him. He’s a good walker, he likes to keep going but he doesn’t pull at all. Guppy was surrendered to us after his only owner died.

He also trots around the play yards at the shelter so if you have a fenced-in yard he would like that but if not walks are his favorite anyway. He’s a very good passenger in the car and likes car rides. He should be the only dog in his home. Although he’s doing well at the shelter he is an older fella and we really would like to see him settled with his very own person or persons.

Carmela – This 12-year-old female orange tabby who ended up in the shelter when her owner could no longer take care of her.

Sprogue – Sprogue was rescued by our humane law enforcement team last year. This 15-year-old female cat is now in search of a forever home where she will be loved for the rest of her days.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.