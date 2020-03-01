PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members and law enforcement are honoring the boy who’s become known as “America’s unknown child.” CBS3 was on the 700 block of Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, where 63 years ago a child’s body was found inside of a box.
The murder victim, previously known as the “boy in the box,” has never been identified and his killer was never caught.
Those who gathered Sunday say it’s one of Philadelphia’s most heartbreaking unsolved murders.
“This case is a representative of so many others. In particular, children who are just found, they’re abandoned, they’re deceased. We would like to put a fitting name and information on that tombstone,” Vidocq Society Chairman Howard Lebofsky said.
The case remains open and active.
If you know anything about the boy’s murder, police want to hear from you.
