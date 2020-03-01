



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Friends and family gathered on Sunday to remember a man who was killed when a basketball game ended in deadly gunfire out of the LA Fitness in the King of Prussia Town Center. The victim was identified to CBS3 as 28-year-old Alan Jamal Womack Jr. by family members.

Womack’s mother says he lived a block away and the LA Fitness was his second home. He would go there to work out — sometimes multiple times a day.

“I really wish you were here. It’s hard, it’s really hard,” Daletta Evans, Womack’s aunt, said.

Family and friends gathered outside of the LA Fitness on Sunday to honor Womack.

The Mount Airy native and former Fisher College basketball player was shot in the chest and killed in the gym’s parking lot on Friday night.

Upper Merion Township police say the shooting stemmed from a pick-up basketball game inside.

Investigators say Womack also had a gun and that both he and the shooter had properly licensed firearms.

“This whole neighborhood will never be the same for me,” Joshua Felix, Womack’s brother, said. “When I hear of King of Prussia, I will automatically think of my brother.”

Gym members were turned away Saturday morning but on Sunday, LA Fitness’ doors reopened. Now, surrounded by a grieving family struggling to come to grips with reality and a mother searching for peace and closure.

“I have to forgive him. I have to forgive the guy who shot my son so that I can get through it. It’s the only way,” Latrice Felix, Womack’s mom, said.

No word yet if the shooter will be charged.