PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a West Philadelphia shooting on Saturday night. The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Chancellor Street.
Authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot once in his right knee
The victim was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
A man has been arrested, police say, but no further information about the suspect has been released.
