By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a West Philadelphia shooting on Saturday night. The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Chancellor Street.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot once in his right knee

The victim was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

A man has been arrested, police say, but no further information about the suspect has been released.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

