



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University on Saturday announced it is closing its in-person academic operations in Rome for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. This decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the U.S. State Department elevated their travel warnings to Level 3 for all of Italy.

“This means you will need to make arrangements to gather your belongings, leave Italy and return home,” Interim Director and Acting Dean of Temple University Rome Fay Trachtenberg said in a release. “I realize many of you had hoped we could continue the spring semester together, but your safety and welfare are our highest priority.”

The release also said that Temple Rome faculty members will offer classes online beginning March 9, so students will not interrupt their academic progress. The school will be sending more details about that in the coming days.

Those returning to Temple’s campus in Philadelphia will be expected to contact Student Health Services prior to their departure or at their arrival.

The Associated Press reports that Italy is dealing with over 1,100 coronavirus cases. Twenty-nine people have died from the virus in Italy.