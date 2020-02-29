Comments
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Merion police are investigating a deadly shooting outside an LA Fitness at the King Of Prussia Town Center. According to police, there was an argument between two men on a basketball court.
Investigators say the two men fired at each other in the parking lot around 10 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was rushed to Paoli Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police are questioning the second man.
You must log in to post a comment.