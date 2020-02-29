



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has a warning after a quick stop at 7-Eleven left him bloodied when a machete-wielding suspect hopped in his back seat and attacked. The victim says he had no idea someone was in the back seat of his vehicle.

Jonen Kolker said he had no idea someone was in the back seat of his vehicle until it was too late. The windows of his vehicle are tinted and the interior of his car is black.

Now, he’s sharing his story with Eyewitness News to keep other residents vigilant.

“My body took over and all I kept thinking in my head is, ‘I got to snatch the machete from this dude,” Kolker said.

In a fight-or-flight situation, Kolker’s first instinct was to fight. He says he’s just blessed to be alive after a man attempted to rob him in his own car with a machete.

“It’s all black, my interior is all black, he’s wearing all black with a mask. So I had no clue he was back there,” Kolker said.

This all happened Tuesday night just before 7:30 p.m. Kolken stopped at the 7-Eleven at Byberry and Academy Roads shortly before heading home.

Surveillance video shows the suspect accessing Kolken’s unlocked car and getting in the back seat. He didn’t realize someone was inside until he got home a few minutes later.

“When I went to go grab my stuff, he was sitting in the upright position holding the machete. He didn’t say nothing. I tried to rip his mask off. At that point, he backed up and then we started to tussling,” Kolken said.

Kolken suffered injuries from the struggle with the suspect.

“He didn’t do this to me. This is from me squeezing on the machete trying to yank it,” he said of his injuries.

Kolken says he will start locking his car doors moving forward and hopes others will do the same.

As police search for the suspect, Kolken is choosing to forgive.

“I just want to tell you, I forgive you. I know stuff happens,” he said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information, give Philadelphia police a call.