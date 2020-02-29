PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love was in the air at McGillin’s Olde Ale House in Center City on Saturday. CBS3 was there as one couple took part in a Celtic Leap Day tradition, where the woman asks the man for his hand in marriage.
Laiken Randolph popped the question to Michael Ott.
This couple got engaged today @McGillins. In a Celtic #LeapDay tradition. The girlfriend proposed to her boyfriend. She says she got the idea from seeing our story on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kI0aiFXeSN
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 29, 2020
Randolph says she got the idea after seeing a story right here on CBS3.
“I’m blown away. I’m absolutely … I had no clue,” Ott said. “I had no clue sow right now, I’m not sure how to react. But she’s my baby. Eventually, I was going to ask her.”
Despite the Irish folklore dating back to a deal between St. Bridge and St. Patrick, Randolph and Ott are the first couple to get engaged at the 160-year-old bar.
