By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love was in the air at McGillin’s Olde Ale House in Center City on Saturday. CBS3 was there as one couple took part in a Celtic Leap Day tradition, where the woman asks the man for his hand in marriage.

Laiken Randolph popped the question to Michael Ott.

Randolph says she got the idea after seeing a story right here on CBS3.

“I’m blown away. I’m absolutely … I had no clue,” Ott said. “I had no clue sow right now, I’m not sure how to react. But she’s my baby. Eventually, I was going to ask her.”

Despite the Irish folklore dating back to a deal between St. Bridge and St. Patrick, Randolph and Ott are the first couple to get engaged at the 160-year-old bar.

