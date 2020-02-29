Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old man was critically wounded after police say he was stabbed three times during an attempted robbery in South Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of South 7th Street.
Police say the victim was stabbed twice in the left side of his chest and once to the left side of his face.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
