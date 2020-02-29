KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Merion police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of the LA Fitness in the King of Prussia Town Center on Friday night. The incident happened around 10 p.m. when authorities say an argument between two men on a basketball court spilled over into a parking lot.

“It was over a basketball game from what we found out,” Upper Merion Township Police Lt. Al Elverson said.

Police say two men got into it after some hoops at the King of Prussia LA Fitness and their argument continued into the parking lot.

“Upon arrival, the officers found a man on the street. He was shot in the upper chest and the ambulance transported him to Paoli Hospital, where he later died from his injuries,” Elverson said.

Investigators say both men had properly licensed firearms.

“One of my friends that works out here says there was a shooting here last night,” LA Fitness member Paul Bransfield said.

For a time, gym members were turned away Saturday morning. Apparently, the business was not ready to open its doors.

“I wondered if everybody was scared of the coronavirus and not coming to the gym because of that,” one member said.

It’s unclear what sparked the disagreement that turned violent then deadly.

“It’s sad. It is unfortunate — it’s a tragedy. It’s happening all over America, unfortunately,” Bransfield said.

“It’s a tragedy a man lost his life over a basketball game. It makes no sense,” Elverson said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney is still determining whether any charges will be filed.