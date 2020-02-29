Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 22-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in Kensington. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
The victim was shot once in his head and once in his back, police say.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.