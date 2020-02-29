BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced that two men and over 5,000 bags of heroin are off the streets. Officials say the suspects sold undercover officers a total of 5,050 bags of heroin on two separate occasions.
Investigators say the drugs were worth more than $13,000.
Winston Frias-Moya and Adalberto Villalona, both of Philadelphia, were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy and other counts related to the possession and sale of narcotics.
Both men were arraigned and remain jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
Frias-Moya is being held in lieu of bail set at 10% of $1 million. Villalona’s bail was set at 10% of $750,000.
You must log in to post a comment.