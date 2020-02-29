CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Guilford Township early Saturday, authorities said. The shooting happened in Franklin County, a twitter account belonging to Pennsylvania State Police public information officers for the area said just after 7 a.m.
MEMBER INVOLVED SHOOTING: A Trooper was shot early this morning while conducting a traffic stop in Guilford Twp., Franklin Co. The Trooper was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Lpr8c8hs2b
— Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 29, 2020
The extent of the trooper’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear. The tweet said the trooper was hospitalized and stable. Further details weren’t immediately released.
The Franklin County township cited as the location of the shooting is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of the Maryland border.
