Comments
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Yuengling in Pottsville is releasing a new low-carb beer. The beer is called Flight, and it delivers 2.6 carbs and 95 calories.
Yuengling is calling it an “upscale light beer” for active lifestyles.
Introducing FLIGHT by Yuengling, crafted from six generations of brewing expertise. 2.6 g carbs, 95 calories, 4.2% ABV #RaiseTheBar pic.twitter.com/5VIya51rKw
— Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) February 25, 2020
The company plans to release 12-ounce bottles next month.
The name Flight is a nod to the company’s eagle logo.
You must log in to post a comment.