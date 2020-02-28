CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Yuengling

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Yuengling in Pottsville is releasing a new low-carb beer. The beer is called Flight, and it delivers 2.6 carbs and 95 calories.

Yuengling is calling it an “upscale light beer” for active lifestyles.

The company plans to release 12-ounce bottles next month.

The name Flight is a nod to the company’s eagle logo.

Comments