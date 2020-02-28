WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged after Wilmington police say he stole a Chinese food delivery driver’s vehicle and drove it around an apartment complex, before fleeing from officers. According to police, officers were called to the Paladin Club Apartments on Thursday for reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw the vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle driving through the complex.

Police say they activated their emergency equipment which caused the vehicle to slow down.

Before the vehicle came to a stop, police say the driver got out and ran. The vehicle then drifted into a patrol car.

A perimeter was set up and the boy was apprehended at the Colony North Apartments, a neighboring complex.

An investigation revealed that the 12-year-old called in an order from a local Chinese restaurant. Police say when the driver arrived, the boy waited until the driver was at the door of the apartment before he jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The boy was taken into custody and transported to New Castle County Police Headquarters.

He was charged with vehicle theft, resisting arrest and other related charges.

He was arraigned and then released to his parents on $1,450 unsecured bond.

According to police, no injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained minor damage.