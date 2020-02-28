



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is Leap Day. It’s a bonus day that you only get once every four years. There are a lot of events going on in Philadelphia to celebrate.

Not only is it Leap Day, but it’s also a Saturday. The last time Leap Day was on a Saturday was 28 years ago.

People Eyewitness News spoke with either have everything planned or nothing at all.

Places To Celebrate Leap Day 2020 Around Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flower Show opens to the general public on Saturday.

“It’s the beauty, it’s the smell, it’s spring coming,” said Barbara Hoekje, who was attending the show.

It’s the largest and longest-running flower show in the country. Organizers say it takes millions of flowers and 35 truckloads of mulch to pull off the 10-day show.

“We know that plants and horticulture and flowers really are beautiful, but they also have an impact on your life and health and wellness,” said Sam Lemheney, with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

If flowers are not your thing, you can also try flying. You can rise 57 stories above Center City at the Observation Deck at One Liberty Place.

“If you are not familiar with the city, come up and look at it for the first time. If you’re familiar with the city, come up and look at everything you love,” said Jennifer Hesser, with the Observation Deck.

The Observation Deck is the highest official observation deck between New York City and Chicago. They’re offering 29% off general admission tickets.

Museums are hosting special exhibits, the Harlem Globetrotters are in town and bars are having specials, all to make your Leap Day special.

“Oh, an extra day. I think I could go swimming,” Philadelphia resident Penny Cutler said.

Swimming in February or anything else you want to do to make the most of your Leap Day.

“You have to do something fun, and something that you can’t do normally ’cause you’re too busy,” Cutler said.

Across Center City at the 160-year-old McGillin’s Olde Ale House, roles are being reversed. In a Celtic tradition, women are being encouraged to propose to their boyfriends.

“We feel entitled because not only are Irish, but we’ve had so many couples meet here,” said Chris Mullins, with McGillin’s.

A guest book is signed by couples who’ve met here, and the first five women who propose on Leap Day will get a $100 gift card.

“We just feel we have love magic in here,” Mullins said.

Here’s a fun fact: McGillin’s has been hosting the Celtic tradition for the past several Leap Days but they say no women have ever proposed to their boyfriend so you have an opportunity to be an original.