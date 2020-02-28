PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is an extra day in 2020 and the city of Philadelphia has plenty to offer to residents and visitors looking to enjoy the rare occurrence. Saturday is the rare 29th day of February — also known as Leap Day — and it’s a date that happens every four years.
Here are some places you can celebrate Leap Day 2020 in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday at 11 a.m.
More than two dozen award-winning restaurants are offering three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus during the eighth annual East Passyunk Restaurant Week.
Imaginative adults are in for a treat with the Brick Bar coming to Philadelphia on Saturday. This pop-up features a bar made of more than 1 million building blocks, building competitions and local DJ music.
Some other options include visiting Al Capone’s cell at Eastern State Penitentiary, walking through the Giant Heart at The Franklin Institute or observing pieces of Albert Einstein’s brain at the Mütter Museum.
One Liberty Observation Deck is also celebrating Leap Day with a special deal. All tickets purchased on Saturday are 29% off and can be used any time within 365 days of purchase.
For a full list of things to do around Philadelphia this weekend, click here.
