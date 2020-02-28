



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The manhunt is on to find the person responsible for a disturbing machete attack. The incident started as a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Philadelphia, but the attack happened at the victim’s apartment complex on the 700 block of Waterview Lane.

Surveillance cameras captured the victim backing into the 7-Eleven parking spot on Tuesday night.

He sat there for a while, then left his key in the ignition with the car running and unlocked, and went inside the store. He ended up spending about five or six minutes inside.

Meanwhile, outside the convenience store, the man lurking in the parking lot opened the driver side door, then the back door, and eventually got in the back seat and stayed there.

The 29-year-old victim, who was unaware anyone was inside his car, started driving to his Waterview Lane home.

Once in the complex, the suspect raised a machete and tried to rob him. Police say during the scuffle, the victim grabbed the machete. The suspect told him he had a gun, so the victim ran away screaming for help from neighbors.

“That could’ve been anybody, my family member, any of you,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said. “You pull in and this guy jumps in the back seat of your car. And that’s why we want to get him off the street.”

Police say the victim sustained several deep lacerations.

The victim says the biggest mistake he made was leaving his car on and running.

The suspect remains on the loose. Northeast Detectives want him in their custody before he has the opportunity to harm someone else.