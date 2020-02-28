PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s new police commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed her first class of new police academy graduates. Eyewitness News was at Temple University’s Performing Arts Center, where 42 recruits were officially sworn in as Philadelphia police officers.
Commissioner Outlaw shared her expectations and the department’s goals as these new officers embark on their law enforcement careers.
“The people we meet all across the city, no matter their zip code, want the same things as most of us, a good life in a safe community,” Outlaw said. “Wherever you are, my expectation is the same, that you carry yourself in a way that is shaped by skill and intelligence, informed by compassion, rooted in respect and conscious of safety – yours and that of the people you serve.”
The youngest newly sworn officer is 22 years old and the oldest is 38 years old.
