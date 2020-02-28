Comments
LIMA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County couple who met on the set of the “Captain Noah and His Magical Ark” show tied the knot on Friday at Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima. The happy couple, Peter Carroll and Jennifer Burrier, were childhood friends from Upper Darby High School.
A rekindled friendship led to romance after Burrier moved to Fair Acres last year.
Carroll popped the question in January.
They got married Friday in front of their family and friends.
