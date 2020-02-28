PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf came to Philadelphia Friday to press lawmakers to approve $6 million to fight gun violence. He spoke in East Germantown at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice.
Wolf said the commonwealth has already administered $3 million to local communities for their own initiatives but he said they need more.
And the students agreed.
“Getting on the bus is scary. You don’t know if you will bump into somebody who is having a bad day and they take your life,” one student said.
“Gun violence is having a detrimental effect, we all recognize that, in every corner of Pennsylvania and in every community in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “So it’s time we provide support to every community, not just a few.”
The governor said the money would go to programs that are proven to work to reduce gun violence.
