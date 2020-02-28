PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — History was made during Friday’s Philadelphia Police Academy graduation ceremony. Officer Benson Churgai became the first openly transgender recruit to graduate from the academy.
Churgai also received an award from Chestnut Hill College for outstanding academic performance while at the academy.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw shared her expectations for the officers as they embark on their careers.
“The people we meet all across the city, no matter their zip code, want the same things as most of us, a good life in a safe community,” Outlaw said. “Wherever you are, my expectation is the same, that you carry yourself in a way that is shaped by skill and intelligence, informed by compassion, rooted in respect and conscience of safety – yours and that of the people you serve.”
The ceremony was held at Temple University’s Performing Arts Center.
The graduating class consisted of 42 recruits.
