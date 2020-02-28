Comments
LONDON (CBS) — Jon Bon Jovi and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, are teaming up to bring new music to the Invictus Games. Harry met up with the New Jersey rocker on Friday at Abbey Road Studios in London.
Bon Jovi is helping to record a charity single for Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.
The games feature wounded military service members in sporting events.
“I had on a parallel course the idea to bring it here as a gift to the people of the U.K. who have given me so much for the last nearly four decades now,” Bon Jovi said. “So, I sent the letter to Harry with the song before it was released and he thought it was a great idea.”
This year’s Invictus Games will be hosted by The Hague in The Netherlands, starting on May 9.
You must log in to post a comment.