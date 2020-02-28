WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A man had to swim to shore after his pickup truck was submerged in the ocean in Wildwood on Wednesday. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Spencer Avenue and the Beach.
The Wildwood Fire Department says crews were called out for a water rescue and had to deal with extremely limited visibility due to heavy fog conditions.
Authorities say the truck’s driver, a Morey’s Pier employee, was able to get out of the vehicle and climb up on the roof of the truck. He then jumped in the ocean and swam to shore.
The man was treated for possible hypothermia and respiratory distress. He was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center.
Authorities say several vehicles became stuck in the sand on location due to poor visibility and unfavorable beach conditions. The vehicles were all able to be pulled out.
You must log in to post a comment.