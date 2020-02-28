MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (CBS/AP) — A West Virginia University student from Clementon, New Jersey was shot and killed at a university-run apartment complex in Morgantown on Friday morning. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Eric James Smith, a sophomore majoring in multidisciplinary studies.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement. Smith was a former resident at the apartment complex that’s near the main campus.

Two suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting, according to Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department, and taken into custody by campus police.

Their identities were not released.

Chedester said the motive is unknown, but he called the shooting an isolated incident.

“It’s always a tragedy when a young person loses his life,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “Our hearts go out to his family, those students and others who knew him. Our main priority right now is offering support to our campus community,” he said.

Counselors were onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said. The apartment complex is a public-private partnership managed by WVU.

West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university’s website.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)