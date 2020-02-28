BREAKING:Two Men Shot, Killed Inside Home In Kensington, Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Havertown News, Local, Local TV, Talkers


HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Students and staff at one Delaware County school are going green to show their support for three young cancer patients in Havertown. Saint Dorothy’s held its annual Hoops for Hope event Friday.

It raises money for cancer research.

This year, students wanted to participate in a green-out — to be a part of an ongoing townwide campaign supporting three local teenagers who are battling cancer.

Credit: CBS3

They wore green and decorated the school with green hearts to show love for Lily, Hannah and Jack.

Comments