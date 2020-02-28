Comments
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Students and staff at one Delaware County school are going green to show their support for three young cancer patients in Havertown. Saint Dorothy’s held its annual Hoops for Hope event Friday.
It raises money for cancer research.
This year, students wanted to participate in a green-out — to be a part of an ongoing townwide campaign supporting three local teenagers who are battling cancer.
They wore green and decorated the school with green hearts to show love for Lily, Hannah and Jack.
